Rachel Bilson on Health, Happiness, and Her Go-To Summer Outfit

Health's June cover star, Rachel Bilson, plays the title role of doctor Zoe Hart on Hart of Dixie—which was recently renewed for a fourth season on The CW—and people are starting to associate her with her character. "People tend to ask me for medical advice because I play a doctor but it's the biggest mistake they could make because I could only hurt them not help them," Bilson says. While she can't relate to her Hart in that way, Bilson is focused on her own health.

She focuses on a true healthy lifestyle including lots of walking, de-stressing, and, earlier this year, an 8-week stint of personal training. But her biggest priority is to "be happy inside because that's the only way to achieve anything on the outside."

Bilson, who also serves as the creative director for ShoeMint, is as well known for her fashion-forward street style is she is for her acting career. When we caught up with her, Bilson surprised us by admitting that a key element of her off-duty style is comfort. During the day, she's "a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl" and at night, she loves a good "granny nightgown."

Watch the video for her thoughts on inner beauty, and her best tips for great summer style.