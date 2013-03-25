Put this Word on Your Fridge: “Commit”



Credit: Matt Jones

Brooke Burke-Charvet--the Dancing With the Stars co-host and mom of four--is cancer-free and more committed than ever to living the good life: clean food, mind-clearing workouts and just the right balance of we-and me-time.

One of her recipes for happiness is to: “Dance through the chaos. Breathe through everything.”

Her recommendation? Make a commitment--to yourself.

“You have to make yourself a priority. Just commit. Write it down. Make a plan. I try to do my workouts early in the day, after I drop my kids off at school, so they’re just done. I think if you procrastinate your workout, as evening falls, it’s just never gonna happen! Also, I want the energy. I want the adrenaline.”

