Supermodel Nina Agdal Swears By This $2 Eye Mask That's Sold on Amazon

Nina Agdal’s got it going on: a successful modeling career, the cover story in the March issue of Health (on newsstands Friday), and—let’s just say it—a beautiful beau (hi there, Leo). The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star also boasts the smooth, clear skin of our dreams. But the secret to her flawless complexion isn't an exclusive treatment from a celebrity dermatologist or a $100-per-ounce cream. "I use a 24-karat-gold eye mask from ProNu," Agdal tells Health. "It sounds very fancy, but it's really not—you get them on Amazon!"

A 10-pack of the ProNu Anti-Aging 24k Gold Collagen Eye Mask goes for just $16—less than 2 bucks per treatment. The golden under-eye patches promise to minimize skin aging by stimulating collagen growth and slowing down collagen and elastin depletion. The eye mask also contains hyaluronic acid, a superstar anti-aging skin ingredient that reduces the appearance of fine lines and helps prevent new ones from cropping up. Additionally, ProNu claims the 24 karat gold in the mask expels harmful toxins, stimulates lymphatic drainage, increases blood circulation, leaving you brighter-eyed after just one use. (BRB, buying a set on Amazon Prime.)

Agdal also loves Jao Brand's Goe Oil, a balm made from 28 plant, fruit, and flower oils and butters. “It’s amazing for the whole face and body,” Agdal told Health. This product will set you back more than her face mask, though; it retails for $48 at jaobrand.com.