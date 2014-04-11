Move of the Week: Triangle Oblique Crunch

This move from Brooke Burke-Charvet combines a leg lift with a powerful oblique crunch to tone your lower body AND the sides of your torso.

This move from Brooke Burke-Charvet combines a leg lift with a powerful oblique crunch to tone your lower body AND the muscles on the sides of your torso.

Here's how to do it: Start by kneeling, then place your right hand on the back of your head and your left hand on the floor. Lift your right leg up 2 inches, then crunch to the right while raising your right leg to form a straight line from hip to toe. Lower your right leg back down to 2 inches above the floor. Start with 30 seconds per side and work up to one minute.

Try this move: Triangle Oblique Crunch

