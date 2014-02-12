Move of the Week: Side Lunge to Curtsy with Arm Raise

Join Alison Sweeney, host of The Biggest Loser, as she demonstrates one of her go-to workout moves for getting strong and toned all over.

This exercise activates your arms, abs, hips, butt, quads, and hamstrings, while also improving your coordination and balance.

How to do it: Start with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in your left hand. Lunge to the right, keeping feet pointed forward, bringing your left hand toward your right foot. Push off gently with your right foot, bringing your right leg diagonally back behind your left leg (into a curtsy lunge) as you lift your left arm, pressing the weight overhead. That's one rep. Repeat the motion, stepping immediately into a side lunge from the curtsy. Do 10 to 15 reps, then switch sides.

Try this move: Side Lunge to Curtsy with Arm Raise