Move of the Week: Leg Drop

Want to tone your tummy? Try this exercise from E! host Maria Menounosâ circuit routine.

Here's how to do it: Lie faceup with your hands behind your head, elbows pointing forward and your knees bent in a crunch position. Slowly lower your legs to tap your toes on the ground while keeping your lower back pressed firmly into floor, then return to start. Do 25 reps.

Try this move:

Have more time for a full workout? You can do this exercise as part of a . Watch Maria Menounos, author of Every Girlâs Guide to Diet and Fitness ($14, amazon.com), show you how to do a speedy, . Do the circuit two to three times to get a great workout in less than 20 minutes.