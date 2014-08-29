Move of the Week: Crunch to Boat Pose

Make crunches less boring by adding a yoga element: belly-flattening Boat Pose. This move from E! host Maria Menounosâ circuit routine will help you get toned, taut abs. Just remember to keep your chin up to avoid neck strain.

Here's how to do it: Lie faceup with your hands behind your head, elbows pointing forward and legs long. Engage your abs and crunch up, bringing your elbows and knees together. Keeping your lower back pressed firmly into floor, slowly extend your legs and arms to 45 degrees, then return to start. Repeat for 1 minute.

