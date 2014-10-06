Move of the Week: Close-Grip Triceps Press

This exercise from E! host Maria Menounosâ circuit routine not only tones the backs of your arms, it also engages your core.

Here's how to do it: Lie face up with your feet on the floor, knees bent, and a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand. Extend your arms up, palms facing in. Hinging your elbows, lower the dumbbells until your arms form backward L's (a 90Â° angle). Raise your arms back overhead. Do 10 reps.

Try this move:

Have more time for a full workout? You can do this exercise as part of a circuit routine.