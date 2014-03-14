Move of the Week: Booty Squeeze

Want an exercise that will give you a tight booty and toned abs? Join Brooke Burke-Charvet in doing our move of the week, the Booty Squeeze. This exercise is great for working the hard-to-reach inner butt area.

How to do it: Start on your hands and knees, with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Place a light dumbbell in crook of your right knee. Lift your right knee out to side so that your inner thigh is parallel to ground. In one smooth motion, pull your right foot over to the left side. Return to the start position. Start with 30 seconds per side and work up to one minute.

Pro tip: Try to visualize tapping your heel to your opposite butt cheek. It won't actually reach, but it's a good goal.

Try this move: