Move of the Week: 180-Jump Squat

Join Alison Sweeney, host of The Biggest Loser, to try out our move of the week: the 180-Jump Squat. Jump squats are a great way to strengthen your legs, and the rotation adds an extra challenge for your coordination and balance.

How to do it: Start facing to the right, then bend your knees and push your hips back to come into a squat with your arms extending back. In one swift motion, raise your arms overhead as you leap high in the air and rotate your body 90 degrees. Land softly, facing left, and lower back into a squat. Repeat the move in opposite direction. That's one rep. Do 12 to 15 reps.

Tip: Look straight ahead while jumping to help with balance.

