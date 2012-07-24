Molly Sims: I'm Drinking More Water to Slim Down

Last month, one of our favorite cover celebs, Molly Sims, and her husband, Scott Stuber, welcomed 7-pound life-changer Brooks Alan Stuber into their world. Now Molly is working with Health to get her pre-Brooks body back. We’ve enlisted Ashley Koff, R.D., author of Mom Energy, as well as celebrity trainer (and new mom!) Tracy Anderson, creator of the popular Tracy Anderson Method. But you don’t have to be a new mom to benefit from Molly’s diet/fitness strategy. Anyone looking to lose weight, get in shape--or both--can benefit from our plan. Check back regularly to follow Molly’s progress.

Except for the water weight right after giving birth last month, I haven’t lost a pound. But I’m down, like, 10 or 12 inches. That’s always been my body: I’ll lose inches first, and then suddenly I’ll drop a bunch of weight.

My nutritionist, Ashley Koff, R.D., keeps reminding me to drink lots of water. Staying hydrated is important for nursing, but it also keeps you feeling full. So I’m drinking a ton of water. The trick to getting it down? Use a straw. I know—it’s weird. What can I tell you? But it works! Give it a try.