The Meal Prep Trick That Mindy Kaling Swears By

Mindy Kaling adores being a mom, and she took to Instagram Stories to reveal her latest way to show her love for her 6-month-old daughter, Katherine: by meal prepping.

What exactly is the showrunner and actress whipping up in her kitchen on Sundays? DIY baby food, which looks absolutely delicious.

“Hi guys, one of the most rewarding parts of my weekend is doing meal prep for my daughter because she’s now eating foods,” she shared on Sunday. “I never did this for myself before I had a kid.”

Kaling is a newbie to food prepping, but she’s taken on some tricky recipes and ingredients, cooking sweet potatoes and string beans, chopping up mango chunks and poaching salmon. She packed them all in reusable containers and labels each container with the date they were prepped.

“I know that there’s so many good, prepared organic baby foods out there that you can buy, but because I work, I like making them on the weekends because it makes me feel like I’m a part of my daughter’s life,” Kaling told her Instagram followers, writing “I just love being a mom” over the clip.

Kaling gives credit to two sources for the fresh ingredients she uses to prep Katherine's meals.

“So I prepped sweet potatoes, green beans from the farmer’s market, salmon from the farmer’s market and mango that my dad got from the Indian store,” she said in her latest video. “It’s frickin’ Urth Caffé over here.”

RELATED: 9 Meal Prep Ideas for the Week That Are Super Popular on Pinterest

Even if baby food isn't on your household menu, you can still use Kaling's inspo to kick your meal prep game into gear. With a few fresh ingredients and a few hours over the weekend, try this routine in your own kitchen this Sunday.