Maroon 5's New Wedding-Crashing Video Is as Sweet as 'Sugar'

What could make a wedding day even more memorable? Well, a surprise performance by a Grammy-winning group might do the trick.

For Maroon 5's new video for "Sugar," the band did just that. They picked a random weekend to crash wedding receptions across Los Angeles with a surprise performance of their latest single. This is a much sweeter turn than the group's bloody stalker-themed video for "Animal".

Their "Sugar" video, which now has more than 3.3 million hits on YouTube, opens with the guys looking dapper in tuxes—very much looking the part of an exceptionally hot wedding band. Levine says, "It's December 6, 2014. We're gonna drive across L.A. and hit every wedding we possibly can. It's going to be awesome."

Awesome? Try mind-blowing. At least, that's what you'd guess from the floored reactions of the brides and guests once the guys arrive at the first of five weddings. You see a team interrupting a luxe dinner to install a curtain, with the bride and groom looking confused and about to rage. But once the curtain drops, everyone in the room is pumped beyond words—especially the bride. The rest of the reactions are just as good, and all lead to a dance party, of course.

"Cause I need Little love and little sympathy" #M5Sugar pic.twitter.com/NksAGa92KA — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) January 11, 2015

So, how did they pull off such a stunt? Well first, they hired director David Dobkins, who was at the helm of the film Wedding Crashers. Then they spent three straight days crashing weddings all over L.A., Entertainment Tonight reports.

"Only the grooms knew in each case," a rep for Maroon 5 told ET. "However they disclosed it to their bride and the wedding party, we're not sure, but they all wanted it to be as equally a surprise as we did. They had stages set up for their actual wedding band already. All we did was some simple continuity changes to match each one as best we could."

As expected, some shots had to be filmed separately due to time and space constraints.

The reactions certainly made one-time Sexiest Man Alive Adam Levine's day. On the Golden Globes red carpet, the singer (and newlywed) told ET, "It felt good to kind of, you know, surprise these people and make them happy. [We were] happy that they liked our band, too—[that] would have been a total disaster."

