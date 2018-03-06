The Hatha Yoga Flow ‘Designated Survivor’ Star Maggie Q Swears By

Actress Maggie Q has practiced yoga for nearly 20 years, but it wasn’t until she started studying a form of hatha at Katonah Yoga in New York that she became passionate about it. “Danielle Rosati [a certified Katonah Yoga teacher] has made me fall in love with my practice. Her enthusiasm and knowledge take you deeper and create a foundation to build on for a lifetime.” Here, Danielle shares a bit more about the studio’s method.

How is it different from the standard yoga class you may find at a gym?

Most yoga classes are either fitness based or guru based. At Katonah, we teach you why and how to do the pose, what its benefits are, and how to use it to transform your body and your life. A huge piece of our theory is that one’s physiology informs their psychology, meaning how you live in your body influences how you’ll experience life.

What are the benefits?

Participating in a yoga practice increases circulation and oxygenation, flushes organs and glands, and strengthens and stretches the entire body. Here are some specific benefits related to each pose.

Mei Tao

Crow pose

This balancing pose strengthens the arms, wrists, and upper back; tones the abdominal area; and requires full body integration!

Mei Tao

Shin cradle

Strengthen and stretch hips, hamstrings, and calf muscles with this move. It’s great for people who sit a lot.

Mei Tao

Forearm stand

This advanced move flips your perspective upside down, changes your relationship to gravity, takes pressure off your feet, and flushes your brain with blood and oxygen.