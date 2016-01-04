Lena Dunham Joins the Bikini Selfie Club

Getty Images

Get it, Lena.

Mehera Bonner, MIMIchatter.com
January 04, 2016

Nary a day goes by when Instagram isn't gifted with a celebrity bikini selfie, but Lena Dunham's is our favorite—mostly because she's always had such a positive attitude about her body (and women's bodies in general).

RELATED: Lena Dunham Is Giving Us the Ultimate Fitspiration

Not her natural habitat but she's trying her darnedest!!!

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

Dunham's had to deal with her fair amount of body shamers / weight critics over the years, which is ridiculous because a) She looks great / healthy, and b) No one should be judging anyone's body ever. But that aside, Lena's new selfie has us inspired to get out there and soak up some sun. Or, you know, stomp around in the snow while dreaming of warmer weather.

RELATED: Lena Dunham's Most Thought-Provoking Quotes About Body Image

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up