Lena Dunham Joins the Bikini Selfie Club

Nary a day goes by when Instagram isn't gifted with a celebrity bikini selfie, but Lena Dunham's is our favorite—mostly because she's always had such a positive attitude about her body (and women's bodies in general).

Not her natural habitat but she's trying her darnedest!!! A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 3, 2016 at 11:45am PST

Dunham's had to deal with her fair amount of body shamers / weight critics over the years, which is ridiculous because a) She looks great / healthy, and b) No one should be judging anyone's body ever. But that aside, Lena's new selfie has us inspired to get out there and soak up some sun. Or, you know, stomp around in the snow while dreaming of warmer weather.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.