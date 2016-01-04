Lena Dunham Joins the Bikini Selfie Club

Getty Images
Get it, Lena.
Nary a day goes by when Instagram isn't gifted with a celebrity bikini selfie, but Lena Dunham's is our favorite—mostly because she's always had such a positive attitude about her body (and women's bodies in general).
Dunham's had to deal with her fair amount of body shamers / weight critics over the years, which is ridiculous because a) She looks great / healthy, and b) No one should be judging anyone's body ever. But that aside, Lena's new selfie has us inspired to get out there and soak up some sun. Or, you know, stomp around in the snow while dreaming of warmer weather.
