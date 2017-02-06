Lady Gaga Worked Out Like Crazy to Prep for Her Epic Super Bowl Performance

Sure, Super Bowl LI's overtime play had us on the edge of our seats, but the real star of the show? Lady Gaga and her out-of-this-world halftime performance. It started with an aerial act by Gaga herself, followed by stunning choreography to a medley of her top hits—and ended with a well-earned mic drop.

We already knew Gaga put in hard work to get her strong, toned body. (Last summer, her trainer let us in on what it takes to get those sculpted abs.) But a Super Bowl-level performance requires going above and beyond the typical gym visit. Over the last few weeks, the singer shared a few glimpses of her physical prep that hint at the intense level of training required to pull off such a dazzling show:

Training. Everyday all day 🏈🎤#superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Mid-January, Gaga posted this pic of herself doing a glute bridge. The caption: "Training. Everyday all day. #superbowl #halftime"

SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u! 💋❤️🎤 A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Then about a week later came this post about the tent-covered dance floor she put up in her backyard, so she and her dancers could practice rain or shine.

#SuperBowl #gagabowl #halftime A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

On gameday, the pop star shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps and clips. The most impressive? This video of her split jump, a sneak peek at the acrobatic moves she'd show off at halftime.

How amazing was our long time client @ladygaga at the #superbowl today?? Checkout her pregame warm up with @trxtraining straps!! She's proof that you always have time to workout. #fitness #revengebody A photo posted by Harley Pasternak (@harleypasternak) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

Just before hitting the stage, she warmed up with TRX bands—in costume—to get her blood pumping. Her trainer, Harley Pasternak, posted this photo as "proof that you always have time to workout."

All the hard-core training certainly paid off. Lady Gaga not only sounded amazing, but looked strong and powerful too, and we can't wait for her next big show.