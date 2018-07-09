Kylie Jenner Looks Totally Different After Having Her Lip Filler Removed

Kylie Jenner's pout has been a hot topic for a while. After the reality star's lips appeared to inflate overnight in 2014, the world has been obsessed with trying to replicate her exaggerated look with every chance, treatment, and product possible. Add her lip kit empire into the mix (let's not forget the frenzy surrounding each new launch) and there's no denying that she's known for her killer kisser. Now, Jenner's lips are making the news again, this time for appearing to have gotten smaller.

In a recent Instagram post, Stormy's mom can be seen posing with a friend and in the comments, fans were taking note of her noticeably smaller lips. "She looks like the old Kylie here idk why," one fan wrote. KJ responded with, "I got rid of all my filler" along with a few emojis.

heat wave A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

The process that Jenner is referring to involves having the filler dissolved.

While it's not like snapping your fingers and having the filler just disappear, Douglas Senderoff, MD, a plastic surgeon at Park Avenue Aesthetic Surgery in New York City, explains that the procedure is "relatively simple with little downtime." The basics: Your plastic surgeon or dermatologist will inject something called hyaluronidase into the area with the unwanted filler, and it will reverse the look in a matter of days, with the full reversal occurring in about two to three weeks, Dr. Senderoff explains. You may notice some swelling after the initial injection, but that will go down soon after.

Jenner has clearly kept up with her famous pout injections up until no,w because any filler that's HA (hyaluronic acid) based will break down on its own within about 6-18 months, Dr. Senderoff points out.

It's important to note that not all fillers are reversible, but with those that are hyaluronic acid-based, such as Juvederm and Restylane, usually can be. Silicone-based fillers don't break down so easily, and are ill-advised by Dr. Senderoff. The reversal for that involves surgery and definitely less pleasant than with HA fillers.

Whether or not her smaller smile is here to stay, we can get on board with a more natural-looking Kylie.