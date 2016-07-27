The 3 Products Kristin Cavallari Uses to Get Photo Shoot Ready

She revealed her picks on Snapchat last weekend. 

July 27, 2016

For most of us, the thought of getting "photo shoot ready" is a stretch, save for maybe our wedding day. But for celebs like Kristin Cavallari, it’s an everyday occurrence. Over the weekend, Cavallari revealed on Snapchat the three products she uses before every shoot to get that fresh glow she's known for. Check 'em out: 

Sisley Masque Crème a La Rose Noire, Black Rose Cream Mask

Intended for use two to three times a week, or for those special occasions when your skin needs an extra boost, this mask instantly wakes up the skin and goes to work on upping your glow. We can see why Cavallari keeps this in her arsenal—it’s anti-aging in the long run, but on the spot will hydrate and plump, leaving her face camera ready with #nofilter.

Mila Moursi Cryo Serum Ice Cube Infusion

Puffiness is the enemy when it comes to getting a photo taken; enter these ice cubes…yes, really! You store the pods in the freezer until they’re adequately frozen. The practice is based on the anti-aging treatment of cryotherapy. Apply all over the face and neck until the cube is fully melted. The cold sensation works wonders on any redness or inflammation while the amino acids and minerals help lift skin and wake up a tired complexion.

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask

This sheet mask is a staple in makeup artists' kits because of how well it preps the skin for makeup. The cotton mask is drenched in a moisturizing serum that’s packed with vitamins and amino acids that the skin drinks right up. After 5 to 10 minutes, you’re left with an undeniable glow that screams movie (or reality) star.

