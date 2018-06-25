Kristen Bell Just Wore the One Thing Every Avocado Lover Needs to Have in Their Closet

From her openness about mental health to her adorable family, Kristen Bell is one celeb we've long been crushing. And over the weekend, the actress and mom of two just made it easier to copy her style. On Saturday, she shared how she was feeling with an all-too-relatable graphic tee.

“Today’s mood,” she captioned her selfie, which showed off a gray shirt with the message, “You can’t make everyone happy. You are not an avocado.”

She stuck to her message until later in the day, when she made one minor change. “Same mood. Much better hairstyle,” she wrote, sharing a photo of herself in the same shirt with rollers in her hair.

Appropriately called “The Inspiration Tee,” this design is a collaboration between female-founded fashion brands Road Twenty-Two and The Reset. Unfortunately, the shirt is currently sold out, but avocado lovers should rest easy knowing similar styles are available elsewhere.

An avocado tee with the same saying but different color options is on Amazon for a fraction of the price of Bell’s. For more pastel-colored tees, check out this version. And take a little ownership of your attitude (and avocado obsession) with this first-person take on the tee, which says, “I can’t make everyone happy. I’m not an avocado.”

If you’re daydreaming of recreating Bell’s look and spreading a message of self-acceptance, put the guac and chips down and get your hands on one (or all) of these cute shirts. And don’t forget the meaning behind it: Give yourself plenty of self-love and know that it’s impossible to make everyone happy.