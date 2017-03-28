The Kitchen Appliance Kourtney Kardashian Refuses to Use for Her Health

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian is the most health-conscious of her famous sisters. The 37-year-old mom of three has an all-organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, soda-free household. Another thing the reality star has banned from her home: the use of microwaves.

Younger sis Khloé shared this info in a recent Snapchat video of Kourt's meticulously organized pantry: “Kourtney, what don’t you believe in?” Khloé asks from behind the camera. Without skipping a beat, Kourtney cooly replies, “Microwaves.”

Khloé doesn't explain why the appliance is a no-no in Kourt's house, but she has dropped clues in the past. In a post on her site and app last year, Khloé wrote about six healthy living tips she's learned from her big sister, including: Ditch the microwave.

"She got rid of hers, and wants me to heat up everything on the stove," Khloé wrote. One possible explanation: Microwaves make it tempting to rely on quick-fix meals (think TV dinners and noodles in a cup). Maybe Kourtney has found that without a microwave in the house, she's more likely to prepare meals with nutritious whole foods.

It’s worth noting, however, that Kourtney is also concerned about radiation in her home; and an old wives' tale claims the electromagnetic radiation that microwaves use to heat up food is the same as cancer-causing radiation (a myth that has been totally debunked).

Whatever the reason behind Kourt's microwave ban, Khloé is not onboard with the advice: "F*ck that! Who has the time?!"

We won’t be tossing our microwaves anytime soon either. While it’s true that they make it easy to heat up junk food, they’re also great for reheating healthy leftovers. And they can be handy for making nutritious snacks and meals for one (like carrot-ginger soup and healthy coconut shrimp).

Kourt is full of great health advice (like how to avoid refined sugar), but this is one Kardashianism you should probably skip.