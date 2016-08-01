Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Daily Workout Routine on Snapchat

We have a serious fitness crush on Khloé Kardashian and her rockin' bod. (And we're not alone: Big sis Kim recently told People.com that Khloé is her "body idol.") So we were thrilled when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, gave us a glimpse into her calorie-torching workout over the weekend.

While at the gym on Sunday, Kardashian posted a series of videos showing off the go-to exercises that have helped her maintain a strong physique. The reality star was working out in bright blue leggings, a black sports bra, and a baseball cap. "I'm trying to wear color instead of black all the time," she explained in one video.

Subsequent Snapchat videos showcased Kardashian’s challenging routine, which included leg lifts, weight lifting, and squats. Also featured: A power playlist with songs by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and brother-in-law Kanye West.

After her intense sweat session, Kardashian told followers that she'd shared only part of her usual routine: "I did not post my entire workout but I tried to snap as many moves as I remembered during the workout," she wrote on Twitter. "Sorry I forgot I'm in the groove."

Kardashian has credited her 40-pound weight loss to a healthy diet and regular workouts with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. And while most fans have been supportive of her health-conscious makeover, she recently told off body-shamers who criticized her for being too thin.

"I need to remember the date today!! Never would I ever thought I would be in the media for being 'too skinny'," she wrote on Twitter last week. "What on earth?!?...First I'm too fat and now I'm too skinny. I love this game!!"

You tell 'em, Khloé.