Khloé Kardashian on Her Skin Cancer Scare: ‘I Had 8 Inches of Skin Removed’

Khloé Kardashian opened up yesterday on her app and website about a skin cancer scare, to remind her fans how important it is to check themselves regularly for suspicious-looking moles.

“I'm writing this post with the hope that my story can get some of you in to see your doctor if you notice something wrong with your skin,” she said.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she's had a number of moles biopsied over the years, and one on her back turned out to be cancerous. "I had 8 inches of skin removed. It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin," she said, "but most of the time, the removals haven't been that bad."

"Now that I've gone through this a couple of times, I am extra aware of my skin, body, and moles," added Kardashian, who turned 32 in June.

Her experience proves an important point: It's never too early to check yourself for signs of skin cancer. According to the Cleveland Clinic, melanoma is the second most common cancer in women aged 30 to 34, and the most common cancer to strike women aged 25 to 29.

In her post Kardashian shared the ABCDE cheat sheet, which is used to detect cancerous moles.

Asymmetry: one-half of the mole is unlike the other.

Border: the mole is irregular, scalloped, or poorly defined.

Color: a mole has variations in color from one area to another or has different shades of tan, brown, black and sometimes white, red or blue.

Diameter: a mole is bigger than the size of a pencil eraser.

Evolving: a mole that changes in size, shape, or color.

If you notice any of the markers above, alert your dermatologist. To make sure you don't miss any spots (like the spaces between your toes), follow the tips in this guide to a five-minute skin cancer self-exam.