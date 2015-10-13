Khloé Kardashian Is Not Happy That Amy Schumer Joked About Her Weight Loss

[hulu id=obhuonb3_royabestlkx-w width=620 start_time=56 end_time=172]

We love Amy Schumer because she doesn’t shy away from any topic. Birth control? Check. Body Image? Check. Kardashians? Check.

So it wasn’t surprising that her monologue on Saturday Night Live was filled with mentions of all three, with a little extra focus on Khloé Kardashian's weight loss.

Schumer started by talking about how there needs to be better role models for young girls, because “who do they have? All they have, literally, is the Kardashians."

"Is that a great message for little girls? A whole family of women who take the faces they were born with as like, a light suggestion?" she said. "We used to have Khloé. Khloé was ours, right? Whenever there's a group of women, you identify with one of them, right? … But then Khloé—she lost half her body weight. Like Khloé, she lost a Kendall, and we have nothing."

Khloé revealed back in July that she lost around 35 pounds (which is admittedly, less than a Kendall), thanks to an intense workout regime with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

And Khloé wasn’t going to let Schumer’s comments slide—she worked hard for her new physique, after all. About 14 hours after Schumer took the stage at Studio 8H, Khloé appeared to subtweet a response to Schumer, without naming her directly.

No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger. It actually makes u quite small. I'm on a healthy journey. I don't care 4the hate — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 11, 2015

Then came a second tweet, two minutes later:

Let's uplift one another!!! Happy Sunday! Stay smiling!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 11, 2015

So Schumer decided to subtweet her back, with a photo of her adorable baby niece, who was mentioned in the monologue as a girl Schumer hopes to inspire.

Nothing but love for that family. I like idea of sending women the message to be happy in their own skin. #peace pic.twitter.com/95KJVdRY6i — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) October 12, 2015

