Khloé Kardashian Dropped 11 Pounds By Giving Up This One Food

Khloé Kardashian takes her workouts seriously. From strength training to jumping rope to running in a sauna bag, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 32, is a self-described "badass" when it comes to fitness—and her hard work with personal trainer Gunnar Peterson has obviously paid off (I mean, have you seen her on Health's January/February cover?).

But healthy eating has helped Khloé shape up, as well. A year and a half into working with Peterson, the trainer recommended Khloé to his nutritionist, who helped her reform her diet with "baby steps" (such as eliminating soda). Now, Khloé stocks her kitchen with healthy foods, but also keeps it real with an occasional splurge. "I do believe that if you're having a craving, don't deprive yourself," she says. "Everything in moderation."

Here, Khloé tells us about her favorite healthy meals, the Kardashian sister who's the best cook, how she handles cravings, and more.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian on Being Body Shamed: 'I Don't Care What Weight I Am'

On her go-to breakfast and lunch

"I like to cook. If I'm cooking breakfast I love to cook pancakes and all that, but that's not an every day thing. My breakfasts are pretty routine, because I'm not a breakfast person, I had to train myself to do that. I have steel cut oats with flaxseed powder. I love making protein shakes—in a smoothie, not like a shaker powder. I do berries, banana, almond butter. Every lunch is pretty much a salad. On our show, you see all we do is eat salads. We have Health Nut, which is just, like, amazing."

On her favorite snacks

"I'm a grazer, so I always have cut fruits and vegetables in my fridge, because I could snack all day. I love hummus and cucumbers and jicama—I'm that person. I freeze grapes for when I'm in bed and need something to crunch on. I like to have things pre-set up for me, or else I'm grabbing the bag of chips."

Khloé Kardashian: Behind the Scenes Khloé Kardashian has completely transformed her body—and we've got the photos to prove it. Check her out behind the scenes at our January cover shoot, and read our interview with her here: http://trib.al/BHeFzk9 Posted by Health on Thursday, December 15, 2016

On healthy dinner

"I'm obsessed with edamame, which I know sounds crazy, but it has 15 grams of protein per serving, so I eat edamame or snap peas with rice. I make this Armenian rice, it's thicker with chicken broth. It's really yummy."

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Talks Body Shaming, Her Fave Workout, and How She Handles Haters

On going dairy-free

"I went dairy-free for two weeks, and I lost 11 pounds. Now I only drink almond milk. I still love cheese, which is hard, but if I want to lose weight quickly, dairy-free is the way to go."

On knowing what works for her body

"I have a body where I don't process carbs well after 3 p.m. Kim could eat anything, and I'm like, 'I hate you.' The nutritionist was like, 'Kim has a body like a Ferrari, and you have a body like a Honda.' I was like, 'Yep, that sounds about right. That's my life—you just summed it up right there. So I learned not to eat carbs past 2 p.m. I can eat sweet potatoes or rice, but not other carbs."

On dealing with cravings

"What's crazy is that at my house, I'm so used to it, I don't crave [sweets] here. But if it's something new, like a new candy, I'm like 'Ooh, I need to have that.' And then I'll get over it. When I go to someone else's house you can't stop me. I get very excited. But I do believe if you're having a craving, don't deprive yourself—in moderation. If I want a piece of cake, I have a piece of cake. I'm gonna work out harder the next day, but I don't believe in limiting myself. Everything in moderation. Kourtney wants me to have like gluten-free Oreos, but they're nasty. If I'm having an Oreo, it's gonna be a real Oreo."

In the photo above, Khloé's wearing: House of CB bodysuit. My Style Mode trench coat ($65, mystylemode.com). Effy Jewelry ring ($2,700, macys.com). EF Collection ring ($1,675, efcollection.com). Styling by Monica Rose. Hair by César DeLeön Ramiréz Mizani Global Artistic Director at crowdMGMT. Makeup by Mary Phillips at Something Artists using Tom Ford Beauty. Manicure by Kimmie Kyees for Red Carpet Manicure.