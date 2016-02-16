Kate Hudson Spills What She Does in the Gym to Get That Bod

In her new lifestyle book, Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body ($18, amazon.com), Kate HudsonÂ shares her best wellness secrets.Â One nuggetÂ we couldn't resist: What exactly she does at the gym toÂ stay so incredibly fit.Â In this excerpt, Hudson, 36, explains her go-toÂ routines for the days when she has plenty of time to work out,Â and the days when she's only got 15 minutes.

My approach to how I exercise is based on combining three forms of movement: cardio, strengthening, and toning or lengthening my muscles. I wish I could work out every day, but I donât. I try for four days a week, but some weeks itâs only three daysâI just donât have the time. But the reason this minimal approach works for me is that I figured out how to push my body just enough, change up the actual exercises so my body doesnât plateau, and alternate the types of exercise to maximize their effect. I know that probably sounds like a giant clichÃ©, but I do think if you pay attention to what your body needs in three waysâaerobic fitness (through cardio exercises), strengthening (through weighted exercises), and toning (through stretching/sculpting/lengthening of the muscles)âyou, too, can figure out some shortcuts to the body that you want, with minimal time commitment.

Ideally, what youâre aiming for in any given week is this:

Work out four or five days a week for 30 to 60 minutes. Alternate cardio, strength, and stretch/tone/sculpt (this means alternating within one workout or over consecutive days).

Realistically, what will keep you in shape is this:

Once or twice a week, go for a long, strenuous workout that includes 20 to 30 minutes cardio, 20 to 30 minutes strengthening, and 20 to 30 minutes stretch/tone/sculpt. On two other days, do 15 minutes of either cardio, strength, or stretch/tone/sculpt.

Because it feels like I donât have enough time, Iâve become efficient at putting together some go-to routinesâjust like I do with my meal prep. Some days, I go to a Spin classâan intense 45-to 60-minute cardio workout to music. Other days, I go to a dance studio and do 2 to 3 hours of advanced jazz-modern, which hits all three of my goalsâcardio, strengthening, and toning. And one of my all-time favorite workout classes is pole dancing. This is an intense, full-body workout that is so fun and fabulousâI recommend it to anyone with the guts to try it! Grab a friend or two and do it togetherâtrust me, youâll laugh, move, and connect with that inner sexy diva whoâs dying to come out of her shell!

Twice a week, I try to do a long workout; a typical one includes:

30 minutes of dance cardio

30 minutes of butt and core

10 minutes of arm exercises (which typically means arm âshapenersâ using low weightsâI love Tracy Andersonâs Method).

A few short workouts (20 to 30 minutes) I do to a song or two: First half of the song, I do tricep push-ups on my knees (resting in childâs pose when I need to). Second half of song, I do wide arm push-ups on my knees.

Exercise really comes down to moving in a way that makes you feel good. I love music and dancingâthatâs my thing. You might love a short run or a walk around the block chatting with your girlfriends. Whatever works for you is whatâs best. But remember two really important points: 1) food is more important than you think; the more clean you eat, the more effective even short workouts will be; and 2) you absolutely need to switch up what you do for exercise so you donât get bored. Trust me on that one.

From the book PRETTY HAPPY: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body by Kate Hudson. Copyright (c) 2016 by Kate Hudson. Dey Street Books/HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.