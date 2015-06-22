8 Seriously Adorable Father's Day Pics Shared by Celebrities

From first-time dads like Justin Timberlake to more experienced papas like David Beckham, celebs were seriously feeling the love on Father's Day—at least according to their social media feeds.

Chelsea Burns
June 22, 2015

Presenting our favorite, most aww-worthy Instagrams of famous fathers celebrating their big day:

Kim Kardashian shared this sweet moment of husband Kanye West and daughter North reading together while also revealing that their second child is going to be (drumroll, please!) a boy.

FLEXIN' on Fathers Day... #HappyFathersDay to ALL of the Dads out there from the newest member of the Daddy Fraternity!! --JT

A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

The self-described "newest member of the Daddy Fraternity," Justin Timberlake, showed off his baby, Silas, who shared his own sentiments on his bum!

Happy Father's Day!!!! We love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Feliz dia dos pais!!! Nós te amamos!!!

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Gisele Bündchen gave a Father's Day shout out to her husband (and New England Patriots quarterback) Tom Brady with this pic of him sharing a kiss with their three kids.

Happy Fathers Day!

A video posted by @nicolerichie on

Nicole Richie celebrated her husband, Joel Madden, via this fun dubsmash trio of him and their two children, Harlow and Sparrow.

Drew Barrymore wished "all the wonderful fathers" a happy Father's Day with a snap of her husband, Will Kopelman, and daughters, Frankie and Olive, enjoying some ice cream.

" Lead with Love " the perfect Father's Day gift ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

David Beckham revealed his favorite gift of the day.

Blake Lively got funny in her ode to hubby Ryan Reynolds, with a caption reading, "Since the day our baby was born, I've felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father." LOL, Blake!

And though they may be consciously uncoupled, Gwyneth Paltrow still shared a sweet pic of her ex Chris Martin and their daughter Apple, noting, "Nothing like father/daughter love."

