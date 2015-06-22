8 Seriously Adorable Father's Day Pics Shared by Celebrities

From first-time dads like Justin Timberlake to more experienced papas like David Beckham, celebs were seriously feeling the love on Father's Day—at least according to their social media feeds. Presenting our favorite, most aww-worthy Instagrams of famous fathers celebrating their big day:

Precious moments like this when we were traveling on tour with you are what I live for. You're such a good daddy to North & you will be the best daddy to our new son too! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2015 at 8:58pm PDT

Kim Kardashian shared this sweet moment of husband Kanye West and daughter North reading together while also revealing that their second child is going to be (drumroll, please!) a boy.

FLEXIN' on Fathers Day... #HappyFathersDay to ALL of the Dads out there from the newest member of the Daddy Fraternity!! --JT A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 21, 2015 at 9:11am PDT

The self-described "newest member of the Daddy Fraternity," Justin Timberlake, showed off his baby, Silas, who shared his own sentiments on his bum!

Happy Father's Day!!!! We love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Feliz dia dos pais!!! Nós te amamos!!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 21, 2015 at 5:31am PDT

Gisele Bündchen gave a Father's Day shout out to her husband (and New England Patriots quarterback) Tom Brady with this pic of him sharing a kiss with their three kids.

Happy Fathers Day! A video posted by @nicolerichie on Jun 21, 2015 at 6:22pm PDT

Nicole Richie celebrated her husband, Joel Madden, via this fun dubsmash trio of him and their two children, Harlow and Sparrow.

Drew Barrymore wished "all the wonderful fathers" a happy Father's Day with a snap of her husband, Will Kopelman, and daughters, Frankie and Olive, enjoying some ice cream.

" Lead with Love " the perfect Father's Day gift ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 21, 2015 at 4:39am PDT

David Beckham revealed his favorite gift of the day.

Happy Fathers Day!!! ... @vancityreynolds Since the day our baby was born, I've felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father. 😳😁😋😊😉😉😍😎😍#ILoveYouSoMuchItsSilly A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 21, 2015 at 7:29am PDT

Blake Lively got funny in her ode to hubby Ryan Reynolds, with a caption reading, "Since the day our baby was born, I've felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father." LOL, Blake!

Nothing like father/daughter love. Happy Father's Day to you, CAJM 🌟🌟🌟. Here is to all the engaged and present fathers, you create a backbone for society. We honor you all today 💗💗💗 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jun 21, 2015 at 1:58pm PDT

And though they may be consciously uncoupled, Gwyneth Paltrow still shared a sweet pic of her ex Chris Martin and their daughter Apple, noting, "Nothing like father/daughter love."

