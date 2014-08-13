Julia Roberts' Take on 'Doing it All' Will Make You Feel Better About Yourself

A healthy dose of realism from the Oscar-winning, 46-year-old mom of three.
You know those celebrities who say completely unrealistic things about relationships and parenting that make you want to scream? Julia Roberts doesn't seem to be one of them.
In an interview for the September issue of InStyle, Roberts, 46, shared something pretty refreshing about her life with cinematographer husband Danny Moder and their three kids.
USA Today reports that Roberts—who graces the cover of InStyle's 20th anniversary issue—does the grocery shopping, cooking, and cleaning, and she doesn't think it's a big deal. “But it’s not anything that millions of other moms don’t do all the time, so there’s nothing so great about me doing it.”
RELATED: 22 Ways to Get Happy Now