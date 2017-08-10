One More Reason We Love Jessica Biel: “I Like My Cheat Days and I Go BIG"

Jessica Biel once again proved she’s our #womancrusheveryday when she took to Reddit to do an "Ask Me Anything" session for fans yesterday. The actress has lots to talk about right now. For one, her new show The Sinner premiered on USA earlier this month.

“But I also wanna talk about whatever’s on your mind!” Biel told Reddit users in her opening post.

And she did. Fans probed the 35-year-old about everything from her music preferences (*NSYNC or Backstreet Boys?) to her stance on aliens. But we were naturally most intrigued by what she revealed about her healthy lifestyle.

A typical Saturday for Biel, hubby Justin Timberlake, and their two-year-old son, Silas? “Up early, breakfast at home...maybe head to a park and play,” she replied. “Everybody naps at nap time. Maybe a play date in the afternoon. Then mommy and daddy go out on a hot date. :)”

When she isn’t hanging with her adorable brood, Biel makes sure to schedule sweat sessions and eat well—most of the time, at least.

“I go back and forth between yoga and circuit training,” Biel told a Redditer who asked about her workout routine. The famously fit mom added that she loves Yogaglo.com, a monthly membership service that lets you practice anytime, anywhere. “I’m not affiliated with them AT ALL, just think they’re a really good resource,” she added.

Biel, who founded the kid-friendly restaurant Au Fudge in LA, also said she doesn’t follow any particular meal plan.

“I don’t really do anything super special with my diet,” she wrote. “I try to eat really clean...fruits and vegetables, fish, etc. Don’t get me wrong, I like my cheat days and I go BIG.” Preach.

As for how she gets son Silas to eat his greens, Biel says she's sneaky. “I hide vegetables in eggs, quiche, stews soups, smoothies...I hide vegetables everywhere I possibly can.”

Though those moves make her sound like she was born to be a mom, Biel admitted that she didn’t always dream of having kids. When one commenter asked, “How were you sure you were ready to have a baby?” the actress said she didn’t grow up thinking she’d start a family.

“I was so focused on my career and so focused on my selfish existence, haha, but I think meeting my husband inspired me,” she replied. “One day I just woke up and knew it’s what I wanted to do and it’s been the hardest, greatest thing ever and I wouldn’t give it up for the world.”