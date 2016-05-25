Jessica Alba-Inspired Workout Outfits That Will Make You Want to Hit the Gym

She's a mother, actress, businesswoman, and super-fit lady boss. Yes, Jessica Alba still manages to find ample time to hit the gym in her crazy-hectic life, whether it's beside a star trainer, at one of her favorite workout classes, or on her own. What's more: The Honest Company co-founder, 35, always looks stylish while she's going at it. To channel some of her superstar energy, we rounded up three of the athletic looks we love from Alba's Instagram feed and found the perfect pieces to put the outfits together yourself.

Got it in this AM w @spingalnichelle 💦💨🚴🏾 #cyclehousela A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Feb 13, 2016 at 11:07am PST

A loyalÂ Sweaty Betty fan, Alba can frequently be spotted donning the UK company's pieces all around Hollywood. We love her mix of gray, pastel, and a bold print in this shot at Cycle House in Los Angeles.

Sweaty Betty Kinetic 7/8 Leggings ($125;Â sweatybetty.com)

Photo: Sweatybetty.com

Sweaty Betty Seamless Double Time Tank ($95; sweatybetty.com)

Photo: Sweatybetty.com

Under Armour Women's Fly Fast Cap ($25; underarmour.com)Â

Photo: Underarmour.com

Mornin -thx @spingalnichelle for letting @kellysawyer and me have it💯 -don't worry about my fanny pack game @sweatybetty A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Feb 22, 2016 at 9:33am PST

Talk aboutÂ spin-spiration. Alba'sÂ funÂ Sweaty Betty capris make a repeatÂ appearance in this snap, this time paired with blackÂ accentsâincluding a fanny pack. (Don't worry, you can pull one off too.)Â Want to put your own twistÂ on her ensemble?Â Check out these standout apparel options.

Sweaty Betty Elite Running Belt ($55;Â sweatybetty.com)

Photo: Sweatybetty.com

Yummie by Heather Thomson Janet Sport Bra ($56;Â zappos.com)

Photo: Zappos.com

LoleÂ 'Sabrina' Wind Resistant Jacket ($120;Â nordstrom.com)

Photo: Nordstrom.com

#goinhard #kravmaga A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Nov 5, 2014 at 9:02pm PST

Scroll the comments and you'll notice Alba's followersÂ were cyber-shouting, "Her outfit!" and "I need her workout gear." We doÂ tooâso we found some similarÂ summer styles to gear up for some fashionable fighting.

Jala Palm Leaf Sports Bra ($68; forever21.com)

Photo: Forever21.com

Jala Palm Leaf Active Leggings ($82; forever21.com)

Photo: Forever21.com

Nike Free RN ($100; zappos.com)Â

Photo: Zappos.com

Title Boxing Hunter Green Hand Wraps ($10; amazon.com)

Photo: amazon.com