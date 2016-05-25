Jessica Alba-Inspired Workout Outfits That Will Make You Want to Hit the Gym

How to steal Jessica Alba's hot sweat style.
She's a mother, actress, businesswoman, and super-fit lady boss. Yes, Jessica Alba still manages to find ample time to hit the gym in her crazy-hectic life, whether it's beside a star trainer, at one of her favorite workout classes, or on her own. What's more: The Honest Company co-founder, 35, always looks stylish while she's going at it. To channel some of her superstar energy, we rounded up three of the athletic looks we love from Alba's Instagram feed and found the perfect pieces to put the outfits together yourself.
A loyalÂ Sweaty Betty fan, Alba can frequently be spotted donning the UK company's pieces all around Hollywood. We love her mix of gray, pastel, and a bold print in this shot at Cycle House in Los Angeles.
Sweaty Betty Kinetic 7/8 Leggings ($125;Â sweatybetty.com)
Sweaty Betty Seamless Double Time Tank ($95; sweatybetty.com)
Under Armour Women's Fly Fast Cap ($25; underarmour.com)Â
Talk aboutÂ spin-spiration. Alba'sÂ funÂ Sweaty Betty capris make a repeatÂ appearance in this snap, this time paired with blackÂ accentsâincluding a fanny pack. (Don't worry, you can pull one off too.)Â Want to put your own twistÂ on her ensemble?Â Check out these standout apparel options.
Sweaty Betty Elite Running Belt ($55;Â sweatybetty.com)
Yummie by Heather Thomson Janet Sport Bra ($56;Â zappos.com)
LoleÂ 'Sabrina' Wind Resistant Jacket ($120;Â nordstrom.com)
Scroll the comments and you'll notice Alba's followersÂ were cyber-shouting, "Her outfit!" and "I need her workout gear." We doÂ tooâso we found some similarÂ summer styles to gear up for some fashionable fighting.
Jala Palm Leaf Sports Bra ($68; forever21.com)
Jala Palm Leaf Active Leggings ($82; forever21.com)
Nike Free RN ($100; zappos.com)Â
Title Boxing Hunter Green Hand Wraps ($10; amazon.com)
