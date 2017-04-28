5 Booty-Boosting Exercises From J.Lo’s Trainer

Real talk: Jennifer Lopez slayed the red carpet at the Billboard Latin Music Awards last night. The 47-year-old singer and actress rocked a transparent beaded gown by Julien Macdonald. With a plunging neckline, sky-high slit, and cutouts in all the right places, the bold look showed off J. Lo's incredibly toned physique.

Thank you to all the fans!!! Gracias a todos Los fans!!! Los quiero ❤️❤️❤️ #Mirate #LatinBillboards2017 @latinbillboards A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Just how does the mama to twins Max and Emme keep her body so, well, bangin'? We have a feeling her personal trainer and Health's contributing fitness editor, Tracy Anderson, has a little something to do with it. Known for developing her own eponymous fitness method, Anderson is a pro at helping people strengthen and tone from head to toe.

In the video below, she shows how to target your tush, so you can sculpt your own J.Lo-level backside. Follow along to give your derrière the love it deserves.

All you need is a mat and, if you want an extra challenge, a set of ankle 1.5- to 2.5-pound ankle weights.