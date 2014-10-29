A Total-Body Move to Get Toned Like Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence always looks ah-mazing! Her secret: full-body compound moves like the Single-Arm Squat/Row. "They boost strength and endurance and allow her to shoot action scenes and deliver lines without being out of breath," says Patrick Murphy, who helped train the actress for the Hunger Games franchise.

How to do it: Attach a resistance tube or band to a stationary object in front of you. Hold on to the handle with your right hand, right elbow bent by your side, left hand on your waist. Step back until the tube feels taut. Squat, pushing your hips behind you, until your thighs are almost parallel to the floor, keeping your shoulders down and right arm extended (A). As you stand, pull your right elbow back and rotate your torso slightly to the right (B). Return to "A."

Do 3 sets of 20 reps per side, taking a 30-second rest interval between each set.

