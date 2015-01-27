This is What Happened When Jennifer Aniston Stopped Exercising for the Movie 'Cake'

It's probably a safe assumption that Jennifer Aniston is on many women's celebrity body crush lists (despite the fact that some criticized her cleavage at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards). She’s 45 and looks amazing. Just stop!

And Aniston works hard for it—when she’s not in yoga class she runs, does Pilates, and oh, at one point told InStyle that she brings 8-pound weights with her whenever she’s staying at a hotel. The woman is dedicated. So when Jennifer needed to stop exercising for about two and a half months for her role as a woman addicted to painkillers in the movie Cake (presumably to lose some of her muscle tone and definition) it initially came as a sigh of relief.

“At first I was thrilled, because I said 'this will be so great I don’t have to work out,'” she said on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

But as we all know, and Aniston soon found out, exercising is more than just a time-consuming thing you do to stay in shape.

“After a few weeks it really does start to affect your sleep, your stamina throughout the day, your mood,” Aniston continued. “We take for granted how important [exercise] is and why we do it.” Preach.

And Jen speaks the truth: study after study shows how exercise can help you feel less stressed, happier, and even more energized, just to name a few of its many benefits.

So while you may think, “Imagine if I got paid to not work out like Jennifer Aniston!” you, too, would realize what a downer life is without downward dog (or your exercise of choice).

