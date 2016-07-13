Jennifer Aniston on Why She's 'Fed Up' With Nonstop Pregnancy Scrutiny

Jennifer Aniston has just scored one for women everywhere. Tired of the false pregnancy rumors, the award-winning actress took to HuffPo on Tuesday to call out the chauvinism at the root of our cultural nosiness about a woman's reproductive status.

"The sheer amount of resources being spent right now by press trying to simply uncover whether or not I am pregnant (for the bajillionth time... but who's counting) points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they're not married with children," Aniston writes in the powerful Huffington Post essay.

The 47-year-old shares how it feels to be the focus of such insanity, which started this time when paparazzi photographed her in a bikini on a vacation in the Bahamas. "I resent being made to feel 'less than' because my body is changing and/or I had a burger for lunch and was photographed from a weird angle and therefore deemed one of two things: 'pregnant' or 'fat.'"

She suggests we all play a part in the culture's skinny-is-best ideal. "The message that girls are not pretty unless they're incredibly thin, that they're not worthy of our attention unless they look like a supermodel...is something we're all willingly buying into."

Take back your power, ladies, is the takeaway. In her words: "We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful with our bodies."

It's not the first time that Aniston has spoken out about the pressure on women to procreate. In a 2014 Today show interview, she said, "It's always such an issue of, like, 'Are you married yet? Are you going to have your babies yet?'...It's like, I don't know. I don't have this sort of checklist of things that have to be done, and...if they're not checked, then I've failed some part of my feminism or my being a woman."

This morning Justin Theroux shared support for his wife on his Instagram, putting up this beautiful black-and-white photo along with #WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday), the words "Here's just one reason why," and a link to her post.