Jennie Garth: What I’ve Learned About Dating Again

I’m back in therapy, figuring out how to date again. My therapist told me, “You have to be complete on your own.” Meaning: You have to be fulfilled—physically, mentally, emotionally, and artistically.
Andrew Macpherson
It’s so easy to lose yourself in a relationship. But it’s not about somebody else completing you. It’s about what you guys can share.
My tendency is to jump ahead in the relationship. So my friend texted me: “Keep the wedding dress off!”
You know, don’t move too quickly. Because my goal is not to run off and get remarried.
Whatever happens, happens. I could never get married again, I could get married again and have more kids.
I have no concept or plan at this point. I’m really striving to stay in the now and enjoy it.
