Jennie Garth: My Get-Pumped-Up Playlist

I’m not a music snob. Anything I can sing along with makes me happy. Lately I’ve been listening to:
Andrew Macpherson
I’m not a music snob. Anything I can sing along with makes me happy. Lately I’ve been listening to:
--The Lumineers “Ho Hey”
--Young the Giant
--Taylor Swift (because of my girls)
--Journey and Fleetwood Mac (when it’s just me)
--Florence and the Machine
And this is what gets me amped up to work:
--Eminem: At the gym, it just keeps me going because there’s a driving beat behind it.
--Pink is great. Plus her body is so inspiring.
Read more: