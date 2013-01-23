Jennie Garth: How to Bounce Back from Bad Eating Days



Andrew Macpherson

I’ll admit it: I love eating out.

If I go to a Mexican place and eat an entire bowl of chips and salsa, I drink more water, try to flush it out, and then try to just be gentle with myself.

I say, “Tomorrow’s a new day, let’s get back on the path.” You cannot let it get out of control, though, or else it’s like a runaway train.

I think it’s really important every day to remind yourself of your goal for the day. You just have to keep continually saying, “Is what I’m eating worth it?”

Every day, renew the choices you want to make. You can go left or you can go right—it’s your choice.

