Jennie Garth: Change Your Shoes, Change Your Mood? It’s True!

For business, I like height—a heel or a wedge or a platform so I feel a little bit stronger and more in my own power zone. But in my home life, I don’t want to feel that.
Andrew Macpherson
I want to feel grounded and equal and empathetic—and when I wear flats, that’s what I feel.
And lately I’ve been hanging out with a younger guy, and it’s reminding me to feel younger and take myself a little less seriously.
I bought these high-top Ash sneakers with a heel. Now, I’m a hip hop person all of a sudden, in hoodies and sneakers!
