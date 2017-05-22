Iskra Lawrence Shared These Retouched Photos to Make an Important Point About Self-Love

The model demonstrates once again that there's no such thing as a "perfect" body. 

Health.com
May 22, 2017

It’s not every day that a social media star sounds off on the dangers of altering pictures. But Iskra Lawrence did just that when she shared these “heavily retouched” images on Instagram yesterday.

“You might be wondering who that random blonde girl is,” the model says in the caption to her post, which features two photos of her taken about six or seven years ago. Clad in lingerie, Lawrence has flawless skin, defined abs, and a head of voluminous curls—and none of that is real, she says.

You might be wondering who that random blonde girl is👆 Well it's me! About 6/7years ago. I might look different because I was a few dress sizes smaller but the main difference is... I'm HEAVILY retouched. That smooth a$$ skin? Not mine - a computer programme did that. The full thick hair - extensions. Push up bra Waist + legs + arms slimmed with a photoshop tool. No eye bags, well actually no nothing that makes me resemble the real me. And the WORST thing about it... I WANTED TO LOOK LIKE THIS!!! Yep I thought if I had 'perfected' images (like the ones I saw of other models) that I would book more jobs = would make me happy and successful. When in reality seeing retouched images of myself gave me even more insecurities and body image issues because I couldn't even look like or relate to the image of myself! So please NEVER EVER compare yourself to images you see, many aren't real. Perfect does NOT exist so trying to achieve that is unrealistic and editing your pictures will not make you happy. What's real is YOU, your imperfectly perfect self that's what makes you magical, unique and beautiful. ▶️My self-care Sunday this week is all about retouching (link to watch in my bio)👆 So I go into way more detail about these images and my experiences. #everyBODYisbeautiful

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

"That smooth a$$ skin? Not mine - a computer programme did that," she wrote. The full, thick hair isn't hers either. She's wearing extensions. Her waist, legs, and arms were slimmed with Photoshop. "No eye bags, well actually no nothing that makes me resemble the real me.”

Lawrence—who's now an ambassador for the National Eating Disorder Association—says the worst part is that she wanted to look like that. "I thought if I had 'perfected' images (like the ones I saw of other models) that I would book more jobs = would make me happy and successful."

But photos like these actually made her feel the opposite: “In reality seeing retouched images of myself gave me even more insecurities and body image issues because I couldn’t even look like or relate to the image of myself!”

This isn’t the first time the 26-year-old has tried to show her millions of Instagram followers that attempting to be flaw-free is futile. Last year, Lawrence shared two side-by-side images of herself, one unedited and the other tweaked using tools on her phone. “I can’t leave home everyday retouched & live in the ‘real world’ airbrushed so why would I want to pretend to be online?” she asked fans.

🚫 shocking it only took me about 10minutes to photoshop myself to "perfection". But WTF is perfect? We weren't born thinking flaws made you less beautiful we are taught by society and the media that we should feel insecure about our flaws so we buy into certain products etc to "improve" or attain perfection. I wanted to post the unretouched pic right next to the retouched one so you could see the impact of how a few edits all done on my phone can completely change the way someone looks. I can't leave home everyday retouched & live in the "real world" airbrushed so why would I want to pretend to be online❓we are beautiful because we are us and we are so much more than our appearance. I hope when you see what looks like perfect flawless images of ppl online you don't not ever feel insecure or less beautiful because it's not real. What's real is you and you are good enough cus those "flaws" make you completely unique. 🦄✨ #iskralawrence #everyBODYisbeautiful 👙 @simplybeuk Tag a friend who is beautiful just being the REAL them🙌✨

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

That same message punctuates Lawrence’s latest body-positive post, which asks us to pursue authenticity and practice self-love: “So please NEVER EVER compare yourself to images you see,” she writes. “Many aren’t real.”

What is real, according to Lawrence? You as you are. “Your imperfectly perfect self [is what] what makes you magical, unique and beautiful.”

👼👼👼 By @rdemano #NOretouching #everyBODYisbeautiful

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

These days Lawrence's Instagram page is full of images like this one, that capture her just as she is.

