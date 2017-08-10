The 'Mirror Challenge' Iskra Lawrence Does Every Day to Feel Badass

Chances are, you've probably seen Iskra Lawrence on your Instagram feed—the British model, 26, has over 3 million followers and has become famous for her body-positive social media posts. Lawrence isn't afraid to get real with her fans, often sharing no-makeup selfies and before-and-after photos that reveal how easily social media images can be retouched or staged. Health recently had the chance to chat with the body-positive icon about how she practices self-care, her girl crushes, and what advice she'd give her younger self.

I work out because…

You feel amazing afterward. You’re going to achieve something. You’re going to feel accomplished.

I define body positivity as…

Making the decision to love your body for more than what it just looks like and appreciating it for all that it does for you.

My go-to self-care move is…

The mirror challenge—looking in the mirror and picking out five things you love about yourself that aren’t physical. So, "I’m loyal" or "I’m creative." Then pick five things you love about your body in terms of its abilities. For instance, "I’m grateful for my hands because I love to sketch." It really does make you think, "Wow, I’m just so grateful to even have a healthy, able body."

My girl crushes are…

Michelle Obama and Serena Williams.

Freckles come thruuuuuuu . F ur Fotoshop & Facetune 🙄💩 A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

I get my thick skin from…

My journey with the modeling industry. People told me I was fat when I was half naked, about to go onto a runway. I used all those nos as ammunition to prove people wrong.

If I could give my younger self a piece of advice, it would be…

"You are enough." I wish I’d known it sooner so I didn’t keep having to force change upon myself that wasn’t necessary.