How to Sculpt a Waist and Booty Like Sofia Vergara's

For some, Sofia Vergara left her fashion mark on the Academy Awards red carpet in that gorgeous navy Marchesa dress. For others, it was all about that white, body-hugging Mark Zunino number she donned at Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars bash. Either way, one thing is clear: Vergara sure does know how to play up her, ahem, assets.

Vanity Fair party! @lorraineschwartz 💍 @mark_zunino 👗 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 29, 2016 at 1:34am PST

Longing for the Modern Family star's killer curvy frame? We’ve got moves from two of her trainers for you to try. Ready, set, sweat!

For your waist

Trainer: Anna Kaiser

Go-to move: The Waist Cincher, because “a small waist helps accentuates those gorgeous curves,” says Kaiser.

How to do it: Stand with feet a little wider than hip-width and hands at sides. Bend knees slightly and then reach right hand over as far as possible to the left as you rest your left forearm on left thigh. Reverse motion; as you return to start, bend left knee, lifting left foot behind right leg so that your right hand and left sole touch. Simultaneously, reach left hand over to right as far as possible. This is one rep. Continue alternating sides. Do 10 total reps.

RELATED: The Hilarious Way Sofia Vergara Stays Motivated to Work Out

For your booty

Trainer: Gunnar Peterson

Go-to move: High Knee Step-Ups, because they challenge your balance, forcing each butt muscle to work individually, says Peterson.

How to do it: Stand facing a bench and step your left foot up onto it. Press into your left foot to come to standing one-legged on the bench while quickly raising right knee to chest level. Swiftly lower right leg back down. Perform 10-20 reps, then switch legs and repeat. Do 2-5 sets two to three times a week for a stronger, firmer booty in two to three weeks.