How Amy Schumer Is Like a Greek Goddess

When we think of powerful female role models, Amy Schumer is high up on the list of celebs that come to mind. After she's been repeatedly shamed for her size, Schumer continues to come out on top by clapping back at condescending salespeople, calling out trolls, and even a major magazine for labeling her "plus size."

Now one fan's viral Instagram post is helping spread the comedian's call for body acceptance.

Earlier this week a college student posted a photo of a statue of Aphrodite alongside Schumer's topless portrait from the 2016 Pirelli calendar, and pointed out the "wonderful resemblance between two beautiful women."

"So many women and young girls are shamed by the media and fashion industry for not having a flat stomach and not being a size zero," @whitneyzombie wrote in the caption. "But look, the goddess of beauty is portrayed here with stomach rolls and doesn't have a perfectly smooth, toned body."

She goes on to encourage women to embrace their unique shape: "I want to remind everyone that they do not have to be a Victoria's Secret model to be a beautiful goddess with a beautiful body."

Schumer shared @whitneyzombie's sentiment with the caption, "So cool!"

We couldn’t agree more. With this clever juxtaposition, @whitneyzombie managed to convey a message louder than the trolls: There's no such thing as universal beauty.