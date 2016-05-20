Hilaria Baldwin on Her Best Pregnancy Tip, Healthiest Habit, and More

Here's how the yoga star finds her zen.

Alison Prato
May 20, 2016

It's impressive that Hilaria Baldwin, 32, can still find her zen: The yoga star has a stuffed schedule raising two little ones (a third is on the way!) with her husband, Alec Baldwin, writing her first book, and, of course, living the crazy-fit life.

On her best pregnancy fit tip

"Eat extra-healthy. I believe it's my responsibility to get all the good calories, the good fat, and the good nutrients becasue I'm growing a very important person inside of me."

On her healthiest habit

"Listening to my body. Sometimes, even if I want to go for my morning run, I'm really tired, and my body really needs to rest. Other times, I know if I peel my butt off the couch, I'm gonna feel better afterward."

On husband Alec Baldwin

"My husband and I are yin and yang. I have a tendency to want to move around all day. When he says, 'Let's go to the opera,' or 'Let's go to the movies,' my heart sinks slightly, not because I don't love those things but because sitting for long periods of time is torure, torture, torture. But he's been a good influence on me learning to relax a little. He taught me to take a day off once in a while."

On her biggest role model

"Can I say my kids? They teach me patience, and they see the world in such a beautiful way. It's pure love."

On what she would tell her younger self

"Enjoy. Don't worry so much. You get to a place where everything isn't so final. Every single time you get your heart broken or you don't get the job you want or you had a bad day, it's not the end of the world. You realize, OK, the sun really will come out tomorrow."

On what she's wishing for

"I wish I could sleep more!"

