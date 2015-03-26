Here's Why Serena Williams Cherishes Her Friendship With One of Her Biggest Rivals, Caroline Wozniacki

Everyone needs someone to lean on. For top-seeded tennis star Serena Williams that person is none other than fellow pro player Caroline Wozniacki. Though the pair are on-court rivals, they're real-life best friends.

“Let’s just put an end to this myth that women players cannot be friends,” Williams told Vogue. "We can!"

Williams, who's covering the fashion magazine's April issue, shared in the accompanying interview why it's so important to her to sustain their friendship no matter what. “It’s hard and lonely at the top,” Williams said. “That’s why it’s so fun to have Caroline and my sister, too.”

The two have been there for one another during the good, bad, and flat-out ugly moments in their lives. When golfer Rory Mcllroy called off his engagement with Wozniacki last May, Williams came rushing to her side.

“First she texted, ‘if you don’t pick up, I’m going to fly to Monaco,’” Wozniacki told Vogue. “And then, ‘if you don’t answer the door, I am going to knock it down.’ So I thought, 'OK, I better answer the phone.' And I am so glad I did."

"She didn’t pity me, like a lot of people were. I mean it’s not like anyone died. I was in shock, but she was really helpful because she had been through it before. She didn’t sugarcoat it, and she didn’t look down on me. She was really there for me when I needed her the most, and that’s why I think our friendship is so strong now.”

Now that's how you support and comfort a friend in need.

