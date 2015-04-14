Here's How Janelle Monáe Responded to a Twitter Troll Who Told Her to 'Be Sexy'

Getty Images

Monáe is not to be messed with, as one man found out when he took to Twitter to criticize her androgynous style.

Priscilla Ward
April 14, 2015

R&B singer Janelle Monáe, who recently released her latest single “Yoga,” is known for her borrowed-from-the-boys black and white outfits, signature red lips, and beautiful Afro. But don’t let her pretty fool you: Monáe is not to be messed with, as one man found out when he took to Twitter to criticize her sense of style in a tweet that read:

“@JanelleMonae girl stop being so soulful and be sexy…tired of those dumbass suits…you fine but u too damn soulful man.”

Monáe quickly let the offensive tweeter know that her looks were not up for discussion:

We applaud Monáe for standing up for herself, and putting her critic in his place in a truly classy manner. We hope the troll will think twice before he disrespects any other woman again.

