Health’s Dance Yourself Slim



Credit: Patrik Giardino

Health has teamed up with DWTS pro Cheryl Burke to make getting fit even more fun. Most of us weren’t born with flexibility of an Olympic gymnast – and that includes ABC’s Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. “I’m not one of those girls who can just land in a split,” says Cheryl, 28. “I need to warm up to be flexible.”

She recommends an eight-minute warm-up routine, which stretches and strengthens the muscles that need to be pliable for dance. Discover her favorite moves with big body benefits. Be sure to enter the Dance Yourself Slim Sweepstakes for a chance to win and trip to Los Angeles and tickets to the Dancing with the Stars season finale!

