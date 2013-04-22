Get Ready to Dance Yourself Slim!



Bust a move and get toned all over with this salsa workout from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. Whether you’re a regular or haven’t danced since that kindergarten ballet class, you’ll nail the routine (it’s a 10!)--and drop serious pounds (minus 10!) within a month.

“There is no workout like dancing. Absolutely, nothing beats it for fitness,” Burke says.

Burke designed this salsa workout for Health because the dance is relatively easy to learn yet still fast-paced enough to burn up to 400 calories an hour.

