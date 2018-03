Getty Images

Yes, she's a supermodel, but Heidi Klum still hits the gym to work those stems. Her go-to move: the Sumo Lunge. "It shapes and tones without building bulk," says her trainer, David Kirsch. Do 15 reps per side 4 times a week to get firmer in a month.









Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, slight bend in knees, abs tight (A). Lift and extend right leg (thigh parallel to floor); kick up and over to right in half-moon shape (B).







Land with legs wider than at start; lower into squat (C). Stand; raise right leg, bring knee to chest, and rotate hips and right leg up; kick out to the side, foot flexed (D). Return to start.







