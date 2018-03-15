Gal Gadot Just Became Reebok’s Newest Global Ambassador—and We Are Here For It

We’re not sure if we are more enamored with Gal Gadot (did you know she was a member of the Israeli army?) or her version of the bad-guy-fighting Women Woman—or both. But we do know that we love everything about the strength, boldness, and all-around kick-ass nature of both the real woman and fictitious one she portrays. So when we heard that the actress, 32, was partnering with Reebok as a brand ambassador, we were ecstatic. Gadot is helping to champion the brand's "Be More Human" ethos, a campaign that originally launched in 2015 to help change the way people perceive and experience fitness and promote the idea that potential is limitless.

Reebok

"We look to partner with women who instill confidence in all generations to take risks and to keep pushing, all while making a positive difference in the world," said Todd Krinsky, GM of Performance Business Unit at Reebok in a press release. "[Gadot’s] relentless spirit and natural leadership have already captivated and inspired millions and we believe that this is just the starting point. Through fitness we know that we have the power to change lives and we are elated to have such a powerhouse in our corner to tell this story with."

For her part, the actress says she couldn't be more excited to rep the brand. "Working out has always been a big part of my life, especially with having a mother who was a P.E. teacher, I was exposed to an active lifestyle from an early age," Gadot says in the press release. "Through fitness, I have found that I gain strength, endurance and confidence, and I couldn't imagine a better partner than Reebok to join me on this journey."

Reebok

Gadot also took to Instagram this morning to announce the news. “I’m pumped about my new partnership with Reebok!" she wrote. "Together we’re going to find the fun in fitness, and the strength in sports."

In a moment in time when women are pushing boundaries and unapologetically standing firm in their beliefs, we can’t help but think this partnership is coming at a great time. And we would be remiss if we did not also mention how fit, strong, and all-around stunning Gadot looks in the just-released images from Reebok, in which the actress is rocking gear from the shoe and apparel brand’s women’s training collection. (FYI: One of Gadot's go-to pieces from the line, is, of course, the Hero Strong sports bra.) Talk about a Wonder Woman!