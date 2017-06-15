9 Super-Fit Celebrity Dads Who Inspire Us

These doting papas manage to carve out time for some serious workouts.
No question about it: These celeb dads are worth a follow on Instagram. Not only do they do an A-list job of keeping active, they also love to post sweet snaps of their kids. We applaud them for making fitness a priority, and modeling healthy living for their little ones. Whether they’re sweating it out on the treadmill or packing on muscle in the weight room, these seriously strong paps motivate us to get moving.
Justin Baldoni
Jane the Virgin actor Justin Baldoni is no stranger to a total-body workout. He frequently gives us glimpses of his intense fitness routines—and also his baby girl, Maiya.
Jason Momoa
The Game of Thrones star focuses on weight training and cardio in his workouts. Outside the gym, he shares a passion for surfing and rock climbing with his two kids.
Chris Hemsworth
Best known for playing Thor on the big screen, the doting father of three (and husband of Spanish actress Elsa Pataky) looks like a hero IRL too thanks to his old-school bodybuilding workouts.
Mario Lopez
The Extra anchor has his hands full with daughter Gia and son Nico, but keeps fit by using 6-year-old Gia as a super-cute weight in his push-up workouts.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg is a huge advocate for early morning workouts, and his daughter Max loves to take part in her dad’s fitness sessions. “As soon as I finish she yells ‘More! More!’ Easily the most demanding trainer I’ve ever had,” he wrote on Facebook.
Michael Phelps
The retired Olympian knows how to kill it at the gym and in the pool. His one-year-old son, Boomer, is following in his footsteps, and we can’t get enough of Boomer’s adorable Instagram.
The Rock
Is there anything he can’t do? Actor, former pro wrestler, and father of two girls (ages 1 and 15) Dwayne Johnson—AKA The Rock—regularly shares clips of his intense routines (and rock-solid bod!) on Insta.
Mark Wahlberg
When Mark Wahlberg isn’t circuit training in the weight room, the 46-year-old dad is sharing pics of his golf outings and outdoor adventures with his four kiddos.
David Beckham
David Beckham is famous for his soccer skills, but nowadays the dad of four sticks to a vegetarian diet, high-intensity interval training, and goofing around with his kids to keep in tip-top shape.