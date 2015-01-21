Here's What Fergie Said About Josh Duhamel Watching Her Get a Bikini Wax

Ever since they tied the knot in 2009, the rumor mill has been rife with speculation about rockiness in Fergie and Josh Duhamel's marriage. But in a recent interview with Allure, the Black Eyed Peas frontwoman seems to put all that to rest.

The secret behind their still-going-strong-after-10-years relationship: couple’s therapy, compromise, and a (very) high comfort level—as in being nonplussed when your partner lets it rip. And no, we’re not talking about farting.

Turns out, Duhamel has taken an interest in one of his wife’s most, uh, revealing grooming routines. "I mean he's walked in on me during my bikini waxing," Fergie told the magazine. "And I'm like, 'Okay, honey, hi.' And I'm on all fours…But he doesn't just leave; he gets curious!"

OK, that type of closeness is sort of cool (in a weird sort of way). And we can understand how this kind of “girl on girl” action might be intriguing, or even a turn on, for guys. But where exactly do you draw the line when it comes to letting down your hair—or, in this case, yanking those follicles out by their roots—in front of your significant other? Walking around the house with a strip of bleaching cream over your upper lip? Leaving the bathroom door open when you pee?

Call us old-fashioned. Call us insecure. Call us unwilling to be seen without under-eye concealer and mascara in broad daylight. But whatever happened to keeping a little mystery in marriage?

